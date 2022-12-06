Ashford Town U14s v AEK U14s

AEK U14s travelled to Ashford for their Middlesex Cup game with a chance to book their place in the Quarter Finals.

On a cold and windy morning and with their regular GK missing, AEK had to improvise and shuffled the pack accordingly.

AEK started well and after a blistering left wing run from Tristan, he assisted Lucca to open the scoring. Goal number 2 was a carbon copy and some excellent wing play from Tristan again squared to Lucca to finish off. It was obvious that AEK were now in the mood and it was that man Tristan with his third assist who helped George to grab AEKs third. In what was becoming one way traffic, Kai scored a tidy finish to make it 4-0, before Captain Lucca grabbed his hattrick to make it 5-0 to AEK at half time.

Mindful of complacency, AEK maintained momentum and were resolute in defence marshalled well by Arjon, Henry, George and Savva. With the midfield also controlling the park with aplomb, the hard working Michael made it 6-0 with the pick of the goals- a fantastic long range effort, before Lucca made it 7-0 with his 4th of the match via the penalty spot.

With Ashford dejected, and AEK dominating the game and possession, Angel kept his composure to slot past the Ashford keeper to make it 8-0 to AEK and seal their spot and progress to the Quarter Final.

Goals – Lucca (4), George, Kai, Michael, Angel)

MOM – Lucca, led the line well, scoring some great goals and showed his class finishing