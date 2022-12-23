Recently published statistics from the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) show that adverts promoting holidays to the illegally occupied area of Cyprus on ITV were the third most complained about adverts of 2022, following a campaign by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.

In total, 394 complaints were received by the ASA urging it toban the adverts.

In January, UK Cypriots were appalled to see advertisements by the so-called “Turkish Republic of northern Cyprus Ministry of

Tourism and Environment” and Direct Traveller.

The adverts displayed images and video clips of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus that was illegally invaded and has

been under Turkish military occupation since 1974.

These adverts caused great hurt and upset to the tens of thousandsof UK Cypriots that watch ITV on a regular basis, many of whom lived through and were made refugees by the invasion in 1974, leading them to contact us and ask for action to be taken.

President Christos Karaolis, on behalf of the Federation, wrote to ITV’s Chief Executive

and the ASA, condemning the advertisements and urging the television network “to stop running these adverts, apologise for the offence caused and ensure that adverts for holidays to the

occupied area of Cyprus arenever displayed on ITV again.”

He also urged the communityto make its voice heard directly to ITV and the ASA.

Disappointingly, the ASA concluded that no rules had been broken, however the strength

of the community response was a public and visible signal to broadcasters about the extent of hurt and anger felt by diaspora

Cypriots over these inflammatory adverts.