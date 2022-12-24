Every year on December 25th we celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ. We call this time of year

Christmas as we celebrate the Mass for Christ.

Christmas is a truly magical season, bringing families and friends together to share the much loved customs and traditions which have been around for centuries.

Saint Nicholas

The true story of Father Christmas begins with Saint Nicholas, a bishop who lived in Myra (Turkey). His wealthy parents died while he was still young, leaving their whole inheritance. Nicholas used this to assist the needy, the suffering and the sick. It has been said that he secretly dropped a bag of gold down a chimney for the daughters of a poor man. Later, the poor man searched to find the mystery patron, and when he did, was begged not to spill his identity to the rest of the land. However, when later revealed, the mystery of present giving was thought to be from Saint Nicholas from then on.

Another tradition suggests giving gifts is related to that of the three wise men who brought gifts to Jesus.

Father Christmas

Father Christmas (also known as Santa Claus), has become the human face of Christmas – an old man with a long white beard, red coat, and bag of toys.

Children are taught from a young age that the night before Christmas, he comes into houses down the chimney and places presents for them in stockings or bags by their beds or in front of the Christmas tree. It is said that he lives in the North Pole, and arrives flying through the sky on a sleigh pulled by reindeer.

Christmas Tree

The tradition of a Christmas tree began with the paradise tree decorated with apples to represent the Garden of Eden on Adam and Eve’s day, which fell on December 24. People then decorated their trees with edible goods and glass decorations.

Around the 1830s, Christmas trees made it to Britain and in 1846, the royal family was sketched around their Christmas tree. The custom then became very fashionable and has been a tradition ever since.

Christmas Cards

The custom of sending Christmas cards was started in the UK by Sir Henry Cole in the 1840s who alongside his friend John Horsley, designed the first card and sold them for 1 shilling each.

As printing methods improved over the years, they became much more popular and were produced in large numbers.

Christmas food

A Christmas tradition involving the turkey is to pull its wishbone. The person left with the larger piece of the bone makes a wish.

Christmas pudding is also served; Traditionally a silver coin is hidden in it, thought to bring good fortune to whoever is lucky enough to find it.

Change In Traditions

Many would agree that Christmas nowadays has become more about spending money on gifts, and forgetting the religious meaning.

In the UK, shops usually would remain open till late in the lead up to Christmas and even open on Boxing Day with the cut-price ‘sales’.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic has put that on hold for this year.