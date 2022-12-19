A Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is currently activated. This happens when the night-time temperature reaches 0c or below. Staff from the council and partner organisations are working together to ensure all people sleeping rough in Islington are offered emergency shelter.

If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, please contact StreetLink. You can download the StreetLink app to report someone sleeping rough. This sends an alert to the local outreach team who will visit the location to make contact with the person.