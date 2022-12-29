A letter of intent on migration and mobility partnership was signed on Thursday at the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs between the Ministers of the Interior, Nicos Nouris, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, formalizing the start of the process to sign an agreement between the two friendly countries on migration. The letter of intent was signed during the official visit of the Indian Foreign Minister in Cyprus.

According to a press release by the Ministry of the Interior, the signing was made following the recent contacts of the Minister of the Interior, Nicos Nouris, in India with the Deputy Minister of the Interior responsible for Migration, Shri Nityanand Rai.

It is noted that the texts of the agreement have already been exchanged and are being processed by the competent Ministries with the aim of signing the agreement within February 2023.

It is added that the agreement is expected to regulate not only irregular immigration and return issues, of those applicants whose applications are rejected, but also legal migration as well as employment and residence opportunities for nationals of the two countries.

The press release states that the Ministry of Interior of Cyprus expresses its satisfaction with the willingness and response of the Indian Government to regulate the serious issue of migration on the basis of a comprehensive agreement.