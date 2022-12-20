Senior Presentation Evening was a time to celebrate the academic achievements of students who were able to collect their GCSE and A Level / Post 16 Awards following their outstanding examination achievements in the summer term 2022.

The date was planned so that former students who had just started university would be able to attend and collect their “A” Level certificates.

The Year 11 Headteacher’s Award was given to Alegra, who embodied the school values and demonstrated wonderful GCSE academic achievement; the award was presented to Alegra by Mary Karaolis, the Chair of Governors.

The Year 13 Yiannis Pareas Award was given to Victoria who had brilliant A Level results and is now studying Mathematics at Oxford University; she also demonstrated the school values on a daily basis. This Award was given in memory of the St Andrew the Apostle School’s first Chair of Governors, Yiannis Pareas, who was proud to be instrumental in creating the first state-funded Greek Orthodox Secondary School in the UK. Yiannis’ vision for the school is translated in its motto: Ever to Excel. The Award was presented to Victoria by Yiannis’s wife Marina Pareas, who in turn was presented with a gift by the Executive Headteacher, Anthony Easton, thanking her.

At the Sixth Form Open Event, former student Anastasis, studying Medicine at Oxford University, spoke of his seven year journey at St Andrew: “wonderful support; sense of community; and teaching, which is never short of amazing.”

Former Sixth Form students are studying at various universities; Leicester Medical School, UCL, Kent, Queen Mary, City University, Middlesex, Essex, Swansea, Loughborough, Oxford etc. in a variety of subjects; Economics, Biomedical Science, Politics, Philosophy and Economics, Classical Studies, Business Management, History, English, Aeronautics, Law, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Medicine etc.

The week ended with a fantastic Christmas Show when the many talented students and the wonderful Performing Arts Department staff, under the expert leadership of Mr Lasithiotakis, put on a show which lifted everyone’s spirits and created a real “feel good” feeling for the parents, governors and others present.

The Christmas Show delivered by the brilliant students included the school choir singing Christmas Carols, performances by the Dance Group and the Drama students as well as solo and group musical and song performances.

The friends of St Andrews provided refreshments, including delicious homemade kourabiedes. A thoroughly enjoyable and memorable evening for all.

