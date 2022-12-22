We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Refuse and Recycling

Bin collection dates

Bin collections will take place a day later than normal.

Table: bin collection changes Usual collection day Revised collection day Monday 26 December 2022 Tuesday 27 December 2022 Tuesday 27 December 2022 Wednesday 28 December 2022 Wednesday 28 December 2022 Thursday 29 December 2022 Thursday 29 December 2022 Friday 30 December 2022 Friday 30 December 2022 Saturday 31 December 2022 Monday 2 January 2023 Tuesday 3 January 2023 Tuesday 3 January 2023 Wednesday 4 January 2023 Wednesday 4 January 2023 Thursday 5 January 2023 Thursday 5 January 2023 Friday 6 January 2023 Friday 6 January 2023 Saturday 7 January 2023

If you have any queries about your refuse and recycling collections over the festive period, please contact the Veolia Contact Centre:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 020 8885 7700

Western Road Reuse and Recycling Centre

The reuse and recycling centre is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas tree and festive recycling

We have made it easy for you to recycle your Christmas tree, along with other festive recycling – find out more here.

There is more festive recycling information on Veolia’s festive recycling page (external link).

