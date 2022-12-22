Posted on

During the festive period 🎅🏽, there will be no bin collections on Monday 26 December and Monday 2 January.
Collections will run a day behind from 27 December until 7 January.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Refuse and Recycling

Bin collection dates

Bin collections will take place a day later than normal.

Table: bin collection changes
Usual collection day Revised collection day
Monday 26 December 2022 Tuesday 27 December 2022
Tuesday 27 December 2022 Wednesday 28 December 2022
Wednesday 28 December 2022 Thursday 29 December 2022
Thursday 29 December 2022 Friday 30 December 2022
Friday 30 December 2022 Saturday 31 December 2022
Monday 2 January 2023 Tuesday 3 January 2023
Tuesday 3 January 2023 Wednesday 4 January 2023
Wednesday 4 January 2023 Thursday 5 January 2023
Thursday 5 January 2023 Friday 6 January 2023
Friday 6 January 2023 Saturday 7 January 2023

If you have any queries about your refuse and recycling collections over the festive period, please contact the Veolia Contact Centre:

Western Road Reuse and Recycling Centre

The reuse and recycling centre is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Christmas tree and festive recycling

We have made it easy for you to recycle your Christmas tree, along with other festive recycling – find out more here.

There is more festive recycling information on Veolia’s festive recycling page (external link).

