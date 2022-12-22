During the festive period , there will be no bin collections on Monday 26 December and Monday 2 January.
Collections will run a day behind from 27 December until 7 January.
We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Refuse and Recycling
Bin collection dates
Bin collections will take place a day later than normal.
|Usual collection day
|Revised collection day
|Monday 26 December 2022
|Tuesday 27 December 2022
|Tuesday 27 December 2022
|Wednesday 28 December 2022
|Wednesday 28 December 2022
|Thursday 29 December 2022
|Thursday 29 December 2022
|Friday 30 December 2022
|Friday 30 December 2022
|Saturday 31 December 2022
|Monday 2 January 2023
|Tuesday 3 January 2023
|Tuesday 3 January 2023
|Wednesday 4 January 2023
|Wednesday 4 January 2023
|Thursday 5 January 2023
|Thursday 5 January 2023
|Friday 6 January 2023
|Friday 6 January 2023
|Saturday 7 January 2023
If you have any queries about your refuse and recycling collections over the festive period, please contact the Veolia Contact Centre:
- Email: [email protected]
- Tel: 020 8885 7700
Western Road Reuse and Recycling Centre
The reuse and recycling centre is closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Christmas tree and festive recycling
We have made it easy for you to recycle your Christmas tree, along with other festive recycling – find out more here.
There is more festive recycling information on Veolia’s festive recycling page (external link).