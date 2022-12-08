Christina Demetriou

(From Milia, Famagusta – Cyprus)

﻿It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Christina Demetriou who left us on

1st December 2022, at the age of 86. She leaves behind her sons – Marinos, Jimmy, George and Andrew and daughter Katerina. She has 15 beloved grandchildren and 10 precious great-grandchildren, siblings, family, and many friends who will miss her dearly. Our beloved Christina has left us to join her husband Demos and son Sotiris (deceased) Christina was a kind, gentle lady who loved nothing more than doting on her cherished grandchildren, whom she loved to see and spend time with. Her funeral will take place on Thursday 15th December 2022, at Ayios Demetrios, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP, at 12:00 pm. The burial will follow at New Southgate Cemetery, at 2:00pm, followed by a wake at the Penridge Banqueting Suite, 470 Bowes Road, N11 1NL. All are welcome to attend. The family welcome donations to St Christophers Hospice, a donation box will be available at the funeral.

Χριστίνα Δημητρίου

(από την Μηλιά Αμμοχώστου– Κύπρος)

﻿﻿Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της πολυαγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και προγιαγιάς Χριστίνας Δημητρίου, η οποία απεβίωσε την 1η Δεκεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 86 ετών. Αφήνει τους γιους της Μαρίνο, Τζίμι, Γιώργο και Ανδρέα, την κόρη της Κατερίνα, 15 εγγόνια, 10 δισέγγονα, αδέρφια, συγγενείς και πολλούς φίλους στους οποίους θα λείψει πολύ. Η αγαπημένη μας Χριστίνα μας άφησε για να ανταμώσει με τον σύζυγό της Δήμο και τον γιο της Σωτήρη. Η Χριστίνα ήταν μια ευγενική, καλόκαρδη κυρία που δεν της άρεσε τίποτα περισσότερο από το να περνάει χρόνο με τα αγαπημένα της εγγόνια, τα οποία λάτρευε τόσο πολύ. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 15 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, από την εκκλησία του Άγιου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Rd, London N9 0LP, στις 12:00 μ.μ. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριου του New Southgate, στις 14:00 και η παρηγοριά στο Penridge Banqueting Suite, 470 Bowes Road, N11 1NL. Όλοι είναι ευπρόσδεκτοι να παραστούν. Τα έσοδα από τις εισφορές θα δοθούν στο St Christophers Hospice.

