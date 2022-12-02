His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain was accompanied by their Graces Bishop Maximos of Melitene and Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, the V. Rev. Archimandrites Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor, and Theonas Bakalis, Cathedral Dean, as well as by the Rev. Archdeacon George Tsourous. Clergy and lay leadership from throughout the Archdiocese were also present.

Among the ecumenical guests in attendance were: The Rt Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullaly DBE, Church of England, His Grace Bishop Mar Awraham Youkhanis, Assyrian Church of the East, His Eminence Archbishop Athanasius Toma Dawod, Syriac Church of the United Kingdom, and Rev. Dr. Nathan Eddy, Co-director, Council of Christians and Jews.

Following the concert, a Christmas Open-house took place at the Archdiocesan Headquarters on Craven Hill through the evening. An extra performance by the Mosaic Choir was enjoyed as members of the Community received the blessing of the Archbishop

Photo & Video courtesy: Jessy Papasavva Photography & Alexios Gennaris