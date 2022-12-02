Posted on

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the 2nd Annual Archdiocesan Christmas Concert sponsored by Christos Lazari Foundation was hosted at the Archdiocesan Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom.  Nearly 350 individuals attended the Christmas Carols Concert with the participation of four choirs: The Archdiocesan School of Byzantine Music Choir, directed by: The Rev. Protopresbyter Joseph Paliouras, the Protection of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Parish Choir directed by: Ivan Bilanyuk, The Mosaic Choir directed by: Ms. Margaret Haig, The Choir of St. James’s Sussex Gardens directed by: Mr. George de Voil.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain was accompanied by their Graces Bishop Maximos of Melitene and Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, the V. Rev. Archimandrites Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor, and Theonas Bakalis, Cathedral Dean, as well as by the Rev. Archdeacon George Tsourous.  Clergy and lay leadership from throughout the Archdiocese were also present.

Among the ecumenical guests in attendance were: The Rt Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullaly DBE, Church of England, His Grace Bishop Mar Awraham Youkhanis, Assyrian Church of the East, His Eminence Archbishop Athanasius Toma Dawod, Syriac Church of the United Kingdom, and Rev. Dr. Nathan Eddy, Co-director, Council of Christians and Jews.

Following the concert, a Christmas Open-house took place at the Archdiocesan Headquarters on Craven Hill through the evening. An extra performance by the Mosaic Choir was enjoyed as members of the Community received the blessing of the Archbishop

Photo & Video courtesy: Jessy Papasavva Photography & Alexios Gennaris

 

Leave a Reply