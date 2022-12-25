2023 NDCP and NCCT applications now open!

EXPLORE YOUR HERITAGE. EXPERIENCE CYPRUS LIKE NEVER BEFORE.

Applications for the 2023 editions of the NEPOMAK Discover Cyprus Programme (NDCP) and the NEPOMAK Cyprus Culture Tour (NCCT) are now open.

NDCP and NCCT offer diaspora Cypriots from across the globe the opportunity to learn more about Cyprus and its culture and history. Both NDCP and NCCT are heavily subsidised thanks to the support of the Government of Cyprus and the Youth Board of Cyprus. More information below.

Explore your roots, heritage, and homeland through our unique cultural programmes. Applications will close on Sunday 5th February at midnight.

NDCP

Ages: 18-22

Dates: 3-24 July 2023

Application Deadline: 5 February 2023

NDCP is a three-week programme that gives participants an immersive experience in Cyprus, learning about the island’s culture and heritage. Participants take Greek language and history classes at the University of Cyprus and are given guided tours around some of the most important places on the island. It is also a brilliant way to develop lifelong friendships with diaspora Cypriots from across the world, with people travelling from the UK, USA, Australia, South Africa, Canada and Greece to take part.

NDCP highlights:

• Learn about your Cypriot culture and heritage through tours and classes at the University of Cyprus

• Connect with young Cypriots from around the world

• Visit cultural hotspots and significant places

• Try traditional dancing with a professional teacher

• Enjoy delicious cuisine and Cyprus’ unique nightlife

More info: nepomak.org/ndcp

Apply: nepomak.org/ndcp-app

“A truly unique experience. After only a few weeks in Cyprus, I left with lifelong friends from all corners of the globe! All whilst forging a deeper connection to our Cypriot traditions, culture and language. Wish I could do it all again!”

– Nethie Savva, UK, NDCP 2017

“This trip gave me a wider perspective of my homeland. I had seen its beauty and troubles before, but for the first time they had been stitched together in a full and comprehensive tapestry for me. NDCP gave me a chance to feel more connected to such a big part of who I am. I felt such happiness spending three weeks with people who share being Cypriot, but far away from Cyprus, and I feel proud to be part of a community with them.”

Marianna Panteli, UK, NDCP 2019

“When they said NDCP changes your life, they really aren’t lying. In 2014, I had the privilege of being accepted to participate on this trip of a lifetime. Spending 3 weeks exploring this beautiful island with other Cypriots from all over the world, we immersed ourselves in the culture, history, food, and of course the nightlife. You truly make the most amazing lifelong friendships and memories that you will reminisce pretty much every day”

– Helena Marie-Papayianis, Australia, NDCP 2014

NCCT

Ages: 23-30

Dates: 17-28 August 2023

Application Deadline: 5 February 2023

NCCT is an approximately 10-day tour of Cyprus, where participants see the best that Cypriot culture has to offer. It is an unforgettable itinerary exploring Cyprus with a group of fellow diaspora Cypriots through guided tours and authentic experiences. The tour visits all major cities as well as the Troodos Mountains and the Akamas Peninsula.

NCCT highlights:

• Explore historic places

• Marvel at stunning views and scenery

• Swim at world-class beaches

• Engage with the history and culture of Cyprus

• Taste authentic Cypriot cuisine

More info: nepomak.org/ncct

Apply: nepomak.org/ncct-app

“NCCT made me feel so connected to my Cypriot identity. It was also the most amazing way to meet young Cypriots from all over the world. One of my tour highlights was getting to stay in a beautiful village in the mountains for a few days with the friendliest hosts! I am so thankful to NEPOMAK for this opportunity! This trip is a must as it is a once in a lifetime experience!”

– Antonia Michael, South Africa, NCCT 2022

“NCCT offers an incredible opportunity for young Cypriots to build connections with the island, its people and the broader Cypriot diaspora. It provides a structured programme for the rediscovery of what it means to be Cypriot by contextualising language, religion and ethnicity through the history of Cyprus and the experiences of its people.”

– Emmanuel Diinis, Australia, NCCT 2019

“You are in a quaint-style hotel, take in the breath-taking panoramic mountainous view as you are in one of the highest villages in Troodos mountains. From nature hikes through the Akamas peninsula and touring historical byzantine monasteries to wine tasting tours and sailing into the sunset, NCCT is a once in a lifetime culturally immersive travel experience with professional guided tours that are both educational and fun.”

– Andrea Themistokleous, Canada, NCCT 2019

If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected] and find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@NEPOMAK)

NEPOMAK, the World Federation of Young Overseas Cypriots, was founded in 2002 and is a global organisation run by, and for, young diaspora Cypriots aged 18-30.