14 December 1955: AKEL is outlawed by the British colonialists

Article by Thodoris Kouvatsos

Eight months after the start of EOKA’s armed struggle, the British colonialists announced that they were outlawing AKEL and the mass organisations of the Left [the People’s Movement]: AON (Progressive Youth Organisation) [1], EAK (Cyprus Farmers’ Union) [2] and PODG (Pancyprian Organisation of Democratic Women) [3].

The British colonial regime raided the offices of AKEL and its organisations at midnight on 13-14 December 1955, confiscated archives and assets, closed down the party newspaper “Neos Demokratis” [“New Democratc”] and other party publications and arrested 135 party militants and members all over Cyprus.

In the communiqué issued, it was stated that the Pancyprian Federation of Labour was not prohibited “but a number of prominent communists who held positions in the Federation were arrested”[4].

According to the official colonial communiqué, this action was taken on the basis of a clause of the state of emergency measures.

We present the key points of the British announcement:

“Communist subversion”

The official communiqué states that the reasons which led the government to outlaw AKEL and its organisations “lie in both the current and past communist subversion of Cyprus.

There is no doubt that the leadership of the Party and its satellites are in the hands of men and women who are fanatically devoted to the cause of international communism”.

The communique subsequently mentioned that the first General Secretary of AKEL was educated in Moscow [5] adding that the General Secretary of that time, Ezekias Papaioannou, was educated in the Communist Party of Great Britain, while many Party and newspaper officials were educated “behind the Iron Curtain”[6].

“The harmful role of the Communists”

The communique goes on to say that “The role which the Communist organisation has played in the political life of the island during the years since the war has always been harmful. During the greater part of this period it has played a leading role in insidious attempts to persuade the Cypriot people to adopt an extremist and intransigent position. It is the communists who, since the end of the war, have taken the lead in resorting to sedition, sabotage and intimidation in pursuit of their political aims. It is they who have developed a whole mechanism of “struggle” against the ruling order – mass demonstrations, the organisation of political strikes, the writing of slogans on walls, seditious propaganda and long memorandums”.

“AKEL guilty of violence and unrest”

Although the armed action belonged to EOKA [7], the British colinialists believed that the fact that a section of the population accepted the violence (as they characterised EOKA’s actions) and the unrest was primarily due to the activity of AKEL [8].

“Although the leadership of AKEL denounced in some cases – no doubt for tactical reasons – the use of terrorism by the extreme right-wing organisation known as EOKA, which was outlawed last September, the communists and their sympathisers have played their part in the hooliganism and lawlessness which was one of the means used by the terrorists in their campaign.”

It is specifically stated that the strikes that were organised on 2 August and 29 September, which, according to the British colonialists, caused the riots and violence, were organised by the communists in collaboration with the Right.

“The person who was shot by the security forces in Limassol on 27 September was a communist” [9] and points out that Limassol is a communist stronghold.

AKEL against the British presence

The official communiqué accused AKEL of being against the British presence on the island, even against maintaining military bases, and noted that both Greece and Turkey were in favour of the presence of the British bases in Cyprus.

“AKEL did not hesitate to exploit the differences of opinion which, unfortunately, had been created between Britain, Greece and Turkey with regards the political future of Cyprus. It has consistently sought to incite public opinion in Cyprus on this matter and to distort moderation and pragmatism.”

The communique banning the Party also adds that AKEL recently disowned Archbishop Makarios because there was information that he had accepted the creation of British bases in Cyprus.

“AKEL obstructs a settlement”

“The Party’s clear aim is to obstruct the achievement of a settlement. When unfounded rumors about an agreement being reached spread in Nicosia on 7 December, some school student demonstrations instigated by the communists against the Archbishop and the Greek Consulate took place in Nicosia on 7 December. On 10 December the newspaper of the Ethnarchy, “Ethnos”, published a warning to the pupils to be careful not to be deceived by communist agitators, who are now trying to infiltrate schools to cause confusion. The Communist’s policy is to exploit the national feelings of the Cypriots against the British Government and by doing so, if possible, to influence the operation of the base).”[10]

“AKEL’s goal is to break up the southern flank of NATO”

The official communiqué also stated that AKEL sought to intensify the tension between Greece, Turkey and Britain and create problems “and in doing so to break up the Southern Flank of NATO and the power of the countries in the region to resist communist pressure”.

In addition, it reported that AKEL sought to drive the British out of Cyprus and reduce British influence in the Middle East and then join with the subversive forces in Greece and neighbouring countries to overthrow the government of Greece [11].

“There is ample evidence indicating the close relationship which already exists between AKEL and the banned communists of Greece”.

AKEL influences up to 55% of voters”

”

The British colonialists noted that the Communists’ strength was growing dangerously, pointing out that in the last municipal elections that were held they recorded big victories in three of the four major cities and that this was due to AKEL’s dominance in the trade union movement.

“The electoral strength of AKEL and its satellites, if general elections were to be held on the island, has been variously estimated at ranging between 20 to 55% of the electorate. There is a statement made by the Metropolitan of Kyrenia, suggesting that 40% of the Greek Cypriot population are communists or sympathizers.

If, despite AKEL’s efforts, an agreement was reached for the introduction of a liberal constitution and the development of self-government on the island, it is obvious that the Communist Party in Cyprus would seek either to exploit the methods of democratic government for its own ends, or, in the event of failure, to render the operation of the constitution impossible.”

“The elimination of the communist influence is imperative”

The official British communiqué went on to conclude the following: “the elimination of Communist influence on the island is a necessary precondition for any sound constitutional period. (…) In these difficult and dangerous circumstances it would be a folly to allow freedom of action to an organisation whose real aim is to prolong the dissension and unrest on the island and to prevent the achievement of an agreement offering hope of ending the state of emergency”.

Conclusions

Bearing in mind the full text issued by the British Colonial Government, as we have quoted it and as derived from the official translation, and to the actual facts of that era, we arrive at the conclusion that the findings of the communiqué correspond to a large extent to reality.

And it is no coincidence that Grivas himself does not put forward a single argument to support his claim in his ‘Memoirs’ that the communiqué was (supposedly) intended to glorify AKEL.

A third conclusion is that several of the British assessments of AKEL’s role coincide with EOKA’s and Grivas’ own accusations against AKEL.

A fourth conclusion is that the British colonialists considered AKEL a great obstacle to the plans they were promoting for Cyprus, such as partition or another form of solution that would not lead to real self-determination for Cyprus.

(Published in the newspaper “Haravgi” on Saturday 15 December 2018).

[1] Today’s EDON.

[2] Today’s EKA.

[3] Current POGO.

[4] PEO was not prohibited as it was covered by British trade union legislation. For the same reason the right-wing SEK trade union confederation was not declared illegal which was one of the organisations that supplied EOKA with members.

[5] It refers to Ploutis Servas.

[6] The “Iron Curtain” was the name given to the Soviet Union and other socialist countries in the language of the Cold War.

[7] It should be noted that EOKA deliberately made sure that AKEL was left out of the organisation.

[8] The British referred to the issue of demonstrations and other anti-British political events.

[9] It refers to AKEL member Andreas Georgiou from Dzirona who was shot and killed by the police on 27 September 1955.

[10] Similar accusations about the infiltration of the school pupils organisation PEOM into schools with the aim of influencing pupils were also made by EOKA through the youth organisation ANE magazine “Egeritirio Salpisma”.

[11] This report targets the Greek Cypriot’s sentiments towards Greece and cultivating hatred among the people against…”anti-Greek” AKEL.