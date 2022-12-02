Turkey’s drilling ship “Abdülhamid Han” is in the Eastern Eastern Mediterranean, but in an area outside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to a new NAVTEX by Ankara which comes into force on Friday, December 2.

Cyprus News Agency has learned that in line with the NAVTEX, the ship sails to an area near the Gulf of Antalya, in the Eastern Mediterranean. This area, sources have told the Agency, is located in the north-east of Cyprus, near the southern coast of Turkey, an area which is outside the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus.

According to the NAVTEX the Turkish drilling ship will be near the southern coast of Turkey until January 23, 2023.