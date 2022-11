The Department of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for isolated heavy thunderstorms. The awareness is valid from 2am until 6pm on Tuesday (local time).

According to an announcement, issued by the Department, isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect initially the coastal and offshore areas and later also other areas of the island.

It is noted that the rain rates are expected to range between 35 and 50 millimeters per hour, while hail is also likely.