Firefighters tackled a flat fire on Pemberton Gardens in Islington.

Part of a four-roomed flat on the second floor of the building was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from a neighbouring flat who was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Another woman and a man were led to safety.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers gave vital fire survival guidance to those inside the building on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived.

The Brigade was called at 2000 and the fire was under control by 2055. Fire crews from Kentish Town, Holloway and Islington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.