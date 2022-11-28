Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Cheshunt.

At around 8.40am on Wednesday (23 November), a silver Peugeot overturned along Darnicle Hill. Emergency services attended the scene and the driver, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital. He remains in a critical condition at this time and his next of kin have been informed.

PC Ian Gould, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward. If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your car, please check it as you may have captured important footage which could help with our investigation. You can contact me at [email protected]”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 146 of 23 November.