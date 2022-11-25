Cllr Gina Needs said: “White Ribbon Day begins on Friday 25 November annually, and incorporates 16 days of action to end violence against women; The first day of the campaign is recognised as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women continuing until Human Rights Day on Saturday 10 December.

“Communities and organisations are encouraged to come together in support of the campaign to say ‘no’ to violence against women, and men everywhere are asked to recognise the necessity for them to stand up and take responsibility in working towards a future without violence against women.

“This year, White Ribbon Day falls on the same week as the start of the FIFA men’s World Cup. There has never been a better time for us to come together and start playing as a team to end violence against women and girls.

“All men can join the team to end violence against women and girls – that’s #TheGoal. Whether you’re a football fan or not, we can work together to achieve gender equality.

“White Ribbon Day 2022 highlights 11 traits men and boys can nurture to help create a world of equality and safety for women.

“Support White Ribbon Day and make a difference towards ending violence against women and girls. Plan now to mark White Ribbon Day in your workplace, school, sports club, local pub and bars, and communities. Together we can unite on White Ribbon Day, 25th November, to work towards ending violence against women and girls and achieve #TheGoal.

“In 2021 Enfield Council continued to be recognised as a ‘White Ribbon Borough’ following renewal of our status. We were also the first London council to receive the title of ‘White Ribbon Authority’ which raises awareness of male violence against women and girls in 2010.

“This year on White Ribbon Day we will be flying the White Ribbon flag outside our Civic Centre to show our continued support and commitment in ending male violence against women and girls.

“We believe White Ribbon Day is a day to be recognised by everyone, in every community. Please do what you can to raise awareness”.