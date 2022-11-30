Chrysi Koumourou

(From Vasili, Cyprus)

2/6/1924 – 16/11/2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chrysi Koumourou on Wednesday 16 November 2022, aged 98. She leaves behind three daughters: Maroulla, Demetroulla, Margarita and son Antonakis, sons-in-law Themos, Andricos and Panicos, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Friday 9 December 2022, at 12.30pm, at St Demetrios church, Corner of Logan Road, and Town Road N9 0LP, and the burial will be at 2.30pm, at St Pancras Cemetery 278 High Road, East Finchley N2 9AG. The wake to follow at the cemetery. Flowers are welcomed. Donations will also be gratefully received using the donation box at the church which will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Rest in eternal peace mum you will never be forgotten.

Χρυσή Κουμούρου

(από το Βασίλι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Χρυσής Κουμούρου την Τετάρτη 16 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 98 ετών. Αφήνει τις κόρες της Μαρούλα, Δημητρούλα, Μαργαρίτα και τον γιο της Αντωνάκη, τους γαμπρούς της Θέμο, Αντρίκο και Πανίκο, οκτώ εγγόνια και έντεκα δισέγγονα. Η κηδεία της θα τελεσθεί την Παρασκευή 9 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 12.30 μ.μ., από την εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, Corner of Logan Road και Town Road N9 0LP και η ταφή θα γίνει στις 14:30, στο St Pancras Cemetery 278 High Road, East Finchley N2 9AG. Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά στο κοιμητήριο. Τα λουλούδια είναι ευπρόσδεκτα ενώ όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές

για το Alzheimer’s Society. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη μαμά, δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

