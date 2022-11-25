Andreas Constantinou

(from Mousoulita, Cyprus)

20.12.1925 – 11.11.2022

It is with great sadness that after a long battle with illness, I must announce the passing of Andreas Constantinou, my dad, on Friday 11th November, at the age of 96. He was much loved and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Andreas leaves behind his wife Koulla, and 3 sons Costas, Koullis and Panikos, 6 grandchildren, Marie & Andrea, Andrew & Sophie and Joanna and Richard, 7 great-Grandchildren, Tia, Charlie & Sophia, Iliana, George, Millie and the new addition Louisa. The Funeral will take place on the 8th of December 2022, at 12:30pm at St. Demetrious Greek Orthodox Church, 2 Logan Road, N9 0LP, and burial will be at Edmonton Cemetery, Church Street, N9 9HP.

Ανδρέας Κωνσταντίνου

Μουσουλίτα, Κύπρος

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνω το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μου πατέρα Ανδρέα Κωνσταντίνου, την Παρασκευή 11 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 96 ετών. Ήταν πολύ αγαπητός και θα λείψει πολύ στους φίλους και στην οικογένειά του. Ο Ανδρέας αφήνει τη σύζυγό του Κούλα, τρείς γιους: Κώστα, Κούλλη & Πανίκο, έξι εγγόνια: Marie & Andrea, Andrew & Sophie, Joanna & Richard, εφτά δισέγγονα: Tia, Charlie & Sophia, Iliana, George, Millie και τη νέα προσθήκη στην οικογένεια Λουίζα. Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί στις 8 Δεκεμβρίου 2022, στις 12:30μ.μ, από την Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη εκκλησία του Αγίου Δημητρίου, 2 Logan Road, N9 0LP. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο του Edmonton, Church Street, N9 9HP.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

