Andonios Alambrides

(From Aradippou – Larnaca, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andonios Alambrides who died on the 5th November 2022, at the age of 88. He leaves behind his daughter Loiza, sons Michael and Andrew, daughter in Laws Maria and Anna, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

His Funeral will take place on Thursday 8th December, at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Constantine and Helen, 69a Westow Street, Upper Norwood, London SE19 3RW, 12pm and the burial at Bandon Hill Cemetery, Plough Lane, Wallington, Surrey SM6 8JQ, 2pm. The wake will take place at approx. 3pm at St Elphege’s Catholic Church, 120 Stafford, Wallington, Surrey SM6 9AY. There will be a donations box at the church, cemetery and the wake, for donations to be made. The amount of money collected will be shared between two charities, Alzheimers Society and the UK Thalassaemia Society, which are close to our hearts as are many other worth while charities, which shouldn’t be forgotten. Flowers will be intended for immediate family. Should you wish to make contact with the family you can text Loiza (Daughter) on 0794 992 3560.

Αντώνιος Αλαμπρίτης

(από Αραδίππου – Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας

Αντώνιου Αλαμπρίτη ο οποίος απεβίωσε στις 5 Νοεμβρίου 2022, σε ηλικία 88 ετών. Καταλείπει την κόρη του Λουίζα, τους γιους του Μιχάλη και

Ανδρέα, τις νύφες του Μαρία και Άννα, 4 εγγόνια και 7 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεσθεί την Πέμπτη 8 Δεκεμβρίου, από τον Ιερό Ναό Αγίων Κωνσταντίνου και Ελένης, 69a Westow Street, Upper

Norwood, London SE19 3RW,στις 12 το μεσημέρι και η ταφή θα γίνει στο Bandon Hill Cemetery, Plw Lane, Wallington, Surrey SM6 8JQ, στις 2 μμ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί γύρω στις 3μμ στην Καθολική Εκκλησία St Elphege, 120 Stafford, Wallington, Surrey SM6 9AY. Όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να κάνουν εισφορές εις μνήμην του, για το Alzheimers Society και το UK Thalassemia Society, καθ’ όλη τη διάρκεια της κηδείας. Τα λουλούδια θα τα παραλάβει η οικογένειά του. Όποιος επιθυμεί να επικοινωνήσει με την οικογένεια, μπορεί να στείλει μήνυμα στη Λουίζα στο τηλ: 0794 992 3560.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

