A real gem of a Greek restaurant in Finchley Central is the well-known Uncle Tony’s Taverna, aptly name after the owner Tony who has a vast experience of cooking food so much that he is the chef in his restaurant, making sure

that his food is of a top standard to fulfil his high expectations. Most of his specials in dips, mains and desserts are homemade, preparing only the best in his own eyes.

The restaurant has a large selection of meat, fish, speciality and dessert dishes available, as well as an excellent Gyro menu. It caters for parties up to 250 people, suiting weddings, christmas party, engagements, christenings, funerals and small family and friends get-togethers.

It also has an outside covered area with heating and a retracting roof to suit all

weathers. It’s a must place to visit – you can also take away, pick up or Deliveroo.

Located near Finchley Central tube station,

Uncle Tony’s Taverna brings traditional Greek cooking to the high street. Visit them at 1, Station Road Finchley, London N3 2SB. Tel: 020 8343 2277

Opening hours: Mon 12pm-2:30pm & 5:30pm–10:30pm / Tue Closed / Wed 12pm-2:30pm & 5:30pm–10:30pm / Thu 12pm-2:30pm & 5:30pm–10:30pm / Fri 12pm-2:30pm & 5:30pm–11:00pm S/ at 12pm–11pm / Sun 12pm–9pm.

