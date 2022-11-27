The inauguration of the new Limassol stadium is an historic day for Cyprus football, said President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades, in a speech at the opening ceremony on Friday evening.

Τhe President added that “today is an historic day for Cyprus football and generally sports” as the new stadium is the culmination of efforts that started back in 2014 when the three football teams forged efforts and decided to “give the state the responsibility to construct this really wonderful stadium.”

President Anastasiades said the course was not without obstacles but after eight years the opening of the stadium became a reality.

He also expressed the hope that everyone will contribute to avoid new problems.

“The beginning of the stadium’s construction unfortunately coincided with the pandemic,” President Anastasiades said, noting that “nevertheless it was possible, even with a minimal delay, to be here today to celebrate this day.”

The President said he hoped all will enjoy the stadium away from violence and wished football clubs every progress.

On his part, President of the Cyprus Sports Organisation Andreas Michaelides, said the stadium includes four auxiliary courts for training, locker rooms for footballers and referees, a complete lighting system and stands that can accommodate 10,800 fans.

The modern five-storey building is connected with sports facilities which include a doctor’s office, administration areas and conference rooms, three restaurants, shops and open-air parking for 1,050 cars, press facilities and areas for security personnel.

He also said that shortly, construction around the stadium will be completed to ensure easy and safe access of fans to and from the stadium.