The General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL met with the British High Commissioner in Cyprus

23 November 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, met today with the British High Commissioner in Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq. The General Secretary of AKEL was accompanied by Vera Polycarpou, Head of the International Relations Department and European Policy of the Party.

During the meeting there was an exchange of views on topical issues. The current situation surrounding the Cyprus problem and the need to make efforts to resume the negotiation procedure with a view to arriving at a comprehensive solution were discussed. The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL informed the British diplomat of AKEL’s concerns regarding the ongoing deadlock on the Cyprus problem. He pointed out in particular AKEL’s proposal for breaching the current deadlock and for the resumption of the talks with the aim of reaching a solution of a Bizonal, Bicommunal Federation with political equality as defined by the relevant Resolution of the UN Security Council.