St Panteleimon have a massive FA Vase game this Saturday at 3.00pm playing FA Vase 3rd Round Proper against Pinchbeck Uni-ted at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, Winfrey Avenue, Spalding, PE 11 1DA.

Pinchbeck United Football Club is a football club based in Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, England. They are currently members of the United Counties League Premier Division North and play at Spalding United’s Sir Halley Stewart Field ground.

The club joined the Premier Division of the Peterborough & District League in 1958.

They were Premier Division champions in 1989–90, retaining the title the following season.

In 2003–04 the club finished bottom of the Premier Division, but were not relegated to Division One.

They were champions again in 2011–12, also winning the Peterborough Senior Cup.

After finishing as runners-up in 2016–17, the club were promoted to Division One of the United Counties League. As a result of their promotion, the club moved first team matches to Spalding United’s Sir Halley Stewart Field, with the reserves remaining at their Knight Street ground.

In 2017–18 Pinchbeck were Division One champions, earning promotion to the Premier Division.

St Panteleimon FC now play in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier and beat Harpenden Town and Sheringham FC in the previous rounds.

The newly-branded Isuzu FA Vase 2022-23 season kicked-off in August and September and the games for the qualifying and first round games have taken place.

Following on from the release of the entries, exemptions, round dates and prize funds last week, they now reveal how the early stages of the new campaign look as non-League clubs around the country eye up a run to their respective showpiece Finals at Wembley Stadium on Non-League Finals Day next May.

FA Vase caters for teams at Steps 5-7 of the National League System.