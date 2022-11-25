Barnet Council is marking the 16 Days of Activism to challenge gender-based violence from today (Friday 25 November).

The council has launched a three-year zero-tolerance plan to combat domestic violence and violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Cllr Sara Conway, Chair of the Safer Communities Partnership Board, said: “The 16 Days of Activism is an important global campaign by the United Nations against gender-based violence.

“In Barnet, we are running an extensive programme over the 16 days including: domestic violence and violence against women and girls, awareness-raising stands around the borough, seminars for professionals, promotion of local support services, and a showcase of short films by Middlesex University students.

“We will be working with local partners to focus on the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls and highlighting the measures we are taking together.”

Barnet Council’s changing attitudes and behavioural change programmes are designed to tackle the root causes of domestic violence.

The Culturally Integrated Family Approach (CIFA) to domestic abuse, funded by the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) provides a targeted, multi-faceted service for minoritised communities through a focused, coordinated family and community approach.

A Barnet Council spokesperson said: “Barnet council is working to break the cycle of domestic abuse through our ‘changing attitudes’ programme and commissioning behavioural change programmes and integrated survivor services to address the root causes of violence against women and girls.

“By raising awareness we want all men and boys to play a part in creating environments where women and girls can live their lives without the fear of harassment, abuse and violence.”

The council is also working closely with Barnet Homes recently-launched domestic abuse team, which will enhance the support services for women fleeing domestic abuse.

16 Days of Activism ends on 10 December, which is Human Rights Day.

For more information on how to get help and support, visit: www.barnet.gov.uk/domesticabuse