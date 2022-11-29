Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, creator and owner of the easy family of brands and founder and president of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation will once more award the Bi-Communal Entrepreneurship prizes at the Stelios Bi-communal Business Cooperation Awards 2023. This year’s prizes offer 10,000 euros to each of 20 entrepreneurs, each being a member of 10 bi-communal teams of two local business practicing bi-communal business cooperation. The total amount of the awards for 2023 will be 200,000 euros.

According to a press release the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards 2023 represent the 13th annual event in Cyprus. The first Bi-Communal Awards were held in 2009 (the 2020 and 2021 awards were cancelled due to the pandemic). Since then, the total value of the Awards granted by the Stelios Foundation now totals 4,190,000 euros (including this year’s 200,000 euros prize).

Sir Stelios, commenting on Bi-Communal Awards, said that “through all these years, I have noticed when Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots cooperate in business, our hope for lasting peace on the island strengthens. The Awards are not aimed at solving the political problem of Cyprus, but at consolidating lasting peace on the island and strengthening trust between the two communities by building on the foundations of business cooperation.”

Applications for the Stelios Bi-Communal Awards 2023, which this year focus entirely on entrepreneurship amongst Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, can be submitted from Tuesday, 29 November 2022 until Friday, 27 January 2023.

Interested groups can apply for the Bi-Communal Business Cooperation Awards by clicking on the relevant link on the website of Stelios Philanthropic Foundation https://steliosfoundation.com.cy/ and downloading the application form. The completed form should be emailed to [email protected]

An online campaign is underway in many electronic media in Cyprus to encourage as many entrepreneurs as possible to submit their applications.

Eligible to participate are Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots whose business has a turnover of at least 10,000 euros per year and employs at least one staff member besides the owner. Please provide evidence of joint venture activity. Particularly this will show members of the senior management team being drawn from both communities.

Winners and candidates of previous Stelios awards from earlier years are welcome to apply again this year, provided they meet the financial criteria. Interviews with applicants will take place via Zoom, thus reducing the need for travel due to COVID-19. The awards ceremony will take place via zoom in March 2023, with Sir Stelios joining to congratulate the winners.