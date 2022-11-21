Made By Tottenham, Haringey’s platform dedicated to supporting the local creative community, opens its first ever pop-up shop on Tottenham High Road.

40 independent makers, artists and designers have been selected to stock the shop. There will be unique, original and thoughtful products at affordable prices (from £2 to £150, with the majority of items under £30), including postcards, prints, children’s books, toys and clothes, fashion items, jewellery and homeware. The pop-up shop will be located at The Trampery, a focal point for entrepreneurship and creativity in Tottenham.

Much more than a retail experience, the Made By Tottenham Pop-Up Shop features a programme of creative workshops led by the same makers stocked within the shop (comic drawing, wrapping paper making, monoprinting and more). You may also get a complimentary glass of mulled wine when visiting. Come and Meet-the-Makers at our show and tell event on the 26th November between 12:00 and 18:00. Follow Made By Tottenham on Instagram @madebytottenham or sign up to our newsletter to hear about special events.

The Made By Tottenham Pop-Up Shop offers residents and visitors the opportunity to buy unique gifts whilst supporting their local creative community and high street. All products are designed or produced in the borough, which contributes to circular economy principles and lower carbon emissions.

The Made By Tottenham Pop-Up Shop will run from Wednesday 23rd November to Saturday 10 December 2022 from The Trampery, 639 High Road, N17 8AA.

The opening hours are:

Wednesday 11am-5pm

Thursday 11am-8pm

Friday 11am-5pm

Saturday 10am-6pm

Selected creatives include:

Breanna Rowe is a local 15 year old who runs her own cosmetics business.

Caroline Byrne creates unique paper plants which stand out and brighten up any home.

Eloisa Henderson Figueroa is an artist known for her large-scale murals. She also creates fashion and homeware products in her bold, colourful style.

Jelisa Ferguson makes witty, statement candles which are perfect gifts for family and friends.

Moira Jenkins – known as the Jam Pedlar – uses seasonal fruits and creates unique flavours in her famous, Tottenham-made jams.

Nettie Hall makes stunning silk clothing from deadstock, including statement shirts and blouses.

Epifhany specialises in bespoke African print fashion.

Callum Jack’s embroidered Tottenham T-shirts are iconic in the neighbourhood

Martin Tomsky creates illustrative pieces built up from layers of laser cut, stained plywood.

Made By Tottenham is part of the Mayor of London’s Creative Enterprise Zone programme and is supported by Haringey Council.

Councillor Adam Jogee, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Jobs and Community Cohesion said: “The Made By Tottenham Pop-Up Shop is a great way of connecting our local creatives with residents to shop locally and support our independent businesses this festive season. This is a great chance to get some brilliant, locally made gifts for our nearest and dearest. I hope local people will check the shop out and I am looking forward to welcoming visitors from afar.”

Six creative workshops will also be run from the shop. Full details can be found on Eventbrite at the links below.

Workshop 1: Make your own festive greeting cards (Alice Clarke)

Date: Wednesday 23 November

Time: 11:30

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e…

Workshop 2: Fabric dyeing with natural dye (Dast & Hand)

Date: Thursday 24 November

Time: 18:30

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e…

Workshop 3: Reduce Reuse Recycle – Clothes mending workshop (Jose Hendo)

Date: Wednesday 30 November

Time: 15:00

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e…

Workshop 4: Decorating wrapping paper and tags using your own handwriting (Katie Wagstaff)

Date: Thursday 1 December

Time: 18:30

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e…

Workshop 5: Creative play (Eloisa Henderson Figueroa)

Date: Saturday 3 December

Time: 13:00

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e…

Workshop 6: Comic drawing (Celine Moya)

Date: Wednesday 7 December

Time: 15:00

Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e…