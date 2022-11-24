The new earthquake in the Paphos region is part of the framework of seismic activity in the region, Director of the Geology Survey Department Christodoulos Hadzigeorgiou told CNA after a quake jolted the district in the early hours on Thursday.

He said the quake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was followed by six more aftershocks, the largest measuring 2.9, adding that the activity is being monitored.

The quake hit the area between the Argakas and Fini faults.

The strongest earthquake the area experienced was the 1953 quake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale at Stroumpi, he noted.

Hadzigeorgiou said the new quake’s epicentre was 30 kilometers north-east of the city of Paphos with a depth of 12 km. It was felt throughout Cyprus and especially the Limassol and Paphos districts.

He also said the quake is being observed by the Geology Survey department Seismological centre.