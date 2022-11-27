President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades will travel to Athens on Friday to take part in the European People’s Party (EPP) summit to be held from 2-3 December.

In a press release, Director of the President’s press office, Andreas Iosif said that during the summit’s framework, the President will meet with foreign leaders and will inform them on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem.

He will underline the Greek Cypriot side’s positions for a fair, functional and viable solution to the Cyprus problem”, Iosif said.

The goal, he added, is the resumption of a substantive dialogue that will lead to a solution to the Cyprus problem, provided that Turkey shows good will by abandoning its so called position about ‘two states’ in Cyprus.

After the summit, President Anastasiades will attend the annual dinner by the Democratic Rally (Greek section) and will honour Cypriots who have excelled overseas.

On Monday, 28 November, President Anastasiades will receive the annual report of the Office of Electronic Communications & Postal Regulations (OCECPR) and in the evening he will address a gathering on the occasion of the International Volunteers Day which coincides with the 50 years of the Pancyprian Coordinating Council of Volunteers.

On Tuesday, he will address the Union of Municipalities General Assembly at Lefkara.

In his speech, President Anastasiades will refer to the progress of the implementation of the Local Government Reform which will be fully implemented in May 2024. The Local Government reform, promoted by the Government ensures the autonomy of municipalities and their financial viability by offering quality services for all citizens”, Iosif remarked.

On the same day, the President will address the Cyprus Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts first meeting and will present the award of Excellence of the Republic of Cyprus to the distinguished law professor Simeon Simeonides.

On Wednesday, after the Cabinet meeting, the President will receive the credentials of the new ambassadors of Sweden, Switzerland, Kuwait, Spain and Oman.

On Thursday, he will attend the Office of the Commissioner for Administration and the Protection of Human Rights. The conference is co-organized with the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen on the occasion of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Office of the Commissioner for Administration in Cyprus. President Anastasiades will also attend in Limassol the Business Leader Awards organized by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry CCCI.

Before leaving for Athens on Friday, in the morning he will address the 1st annual event for the ‘Cyprus Tomorrow’ plan, also known as the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). It will be held at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre in the presence of the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides.