With only some weeks to go before Christmas, the party season is rapidly approaching with lots of party gatherings and events to attend, but are you all prepared or do you leave it all last minute and hope for the best? Most celebrities would definitely start a few weeks to a month ahead of any special events to be attended.

Get yourself ready for that Christmas party with a beauty countdown. Let’s start with a facial; it is recommended that a facial should be done every 4-6 weeks, but we know in reality, not everyone has the time or such luxury to maintain such beauty regimes, so whether you choose a salon visit or a facial at home, any facials should start a month ahead of any important event. If you leave it last minute, you may find you end up with a not so pleasant facial eruption, as all the impurities surface to the top of the skin. Two weeks prior should be absolute last when starting any facials if you have not been doing any for some time.

Home facial

Start by steaming or using a hand or face towel soaked in hot water as comfortably bearable to you, without scalding yourself of course – do this a couple of times. Hot steaming opens up the skin pores, getting it ready for the next stage. Next apply a facial scrub or make your own with some cleansing lotion and granulated sugar or salt. Work this cleansing lotion into the skin with small circular motions, going inwards and upwards and towards the nose area. This helps avoid any future wrinkles, especially around the eye area; you can use a facial skin brush or facial scrub mitt for this. Next stage is to wash of by using a fresh facial scrub towel or mitt. After cleansing off thoroughly, use a good nourishing face mask – this part really counts so make it a good quality one if you can. A firm favourite of mine for natural, outstanding products is the Cetuem range and also popular amongst the celebs.

A little simple home cupboard alternative to a bought face mask is an egg yolk and some thick honey, applied to the face; a little sticky, but a quick temporary fix till you can get those beautiful products you like.

After cleansing off any masks with water, the next stage is to apply a toning lotion that will close those skin pores. Apply to the face using a cotton wool face pad, using the same circular motion as previous for the cleanser. A quick fix is to use some rose water for normal/ dry skin or witchazel for oily skin. If you can, try and keep to a single range of branded products as they are all designed to work together and can complement each other on the pH scale for the skin.

Moisturise

The final part of the facial is the moisturising. A good moisturiser is essential as it keeps the skin hydrated, plumped up and youthful looking. As we mature, our skin doesn’t produce as much collagen as it did in our youth and we lose all the elasticity, so prevention is better than cure. Apply a very good moisturiser, full of botanicals, with the fingertips and once again do so using circular motions upwards and inwards towards the nose area. Use the best moisturiser you can for this daily routine to prolong that radiant looking flawless skin.

Night Time Serum

A serum applied at night will help get to work on the skin while the body is making its new skin cells overnight. A good serum, full of plant and marine extracts, helps promote skin cell regeneration to its natural maximum.

As it is a must have, Cetuem has kindly offered a festive season 25% off special offer for my readers – just quote 25% Parikiaki Special.

Sleep well

If you want your skin to look great, you also need good quality sleep. The body makes its new cells approximately an hour into our regular sleep pattern – they don’t call it beauty sleep for nothing! A sleep pattern of late nights, interrupted or missing sleep will result in dull skin, lacking lustre.

Eat well

Eat a diet full of colourful fruit and vegetables, along with your chosen protein source, be it meats, soya etc, and with carbohydrate dishes of wholegrain breads and pasta for lots of rich vitamins.

Stay hydrated

The skin needs lots of water to stay plumped and young looking aesthetically, as well as internally, so drink lots of water to keep your body hydrated.

We would all love to be able to get to a salon for regular treatments, although not so easy in our busy schedules, but if you can combat the ageing process with anti-ageing facial treatments that are available to us, isn’t it worth it?

A good skin care routine with good quality sleep for fresh looking skin, and healthy eating to feed skin from within, should do the trick for that radiant glow.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samara Kyriakou