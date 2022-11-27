New Salamis have been a surprise package this season in the Isthmian League, with four wins from their previous five including a victory over then-leaders Lowestoft Town- but it was perhaps less of a surprise that they defeated Coggeshall Town, without a win all season, to make it five wins from six. Taufee Skandari opened the scoring just before the break, and deadly Derek Asamoah added two more in the second half- taking his tally to fifteen for the season. Salamis go seventh, Coggeshall stay bottom of the pack.