A new property licensing scheme that aims to provide safer, well managed housing for renters has now come into force across the east of the borough.

Following approval from The Secretary of State in August, Haringey Council’s new (Selective) Licensing scheme requires landlords who let their properties to a single household or two unrelated sharers to obtain a licence from the council to legally let the property. Those who fail to comply will face enforcement action.

This scheme is in addition to the existing borough-wide licensing scheme for houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

Protecting private renters and ensuring they live in safe and warm homes is a key component of the scheme and will therefore, urge landlords take maximum responsibility for maintaining effective and appropriate management of their properties.

The introduction of the new licensing programme will not only improve housing conditions across the borough but also further support the council’s ambition to tackle inequality in Haringey.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, the Selective Licensing scheme will also focus on reducing fuel poverty. Identifying properties with the worst energy efficiency ratings will enable the council to provide landlords with the relevant support and education to adapt their properties.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Cabinet Member for Housing Services, Private Renters and Planning, said: “Over 40% of households in Haringey live in the private rented sector (PRS). Unfortunately, many of our PRS tenants are living in homes in poor condition and with low standards of housing management. These properties also cause frustration to the wider community. Selective Landlord Licensing will help us to improve housing conditions for private renters, which is a key priority of this administration.

“We encourage those who let out homes in the designated areas to come forward and obtain a license. We will take enforcement action against landlords who do not obtain a license and whose properties do not meet the required standards.”