NEPOMAK UK are raising £1,000 to cover transportation of Shoeboxes to our enclaved compatriots in Rizokarpasso & Ukrainian refugees in the UK

As part of this year’s campaign, NEPOMAK UK, together with the help of our UK Cypriot community, will be sending shoeboxes to our enclaved compatriots in Rizokarpasso, Cyprus, as well as showing our solidarity towards Ukrainian refugees in the UK, experiencing the unfortunate consequences of an illegal invasion and occupation, just like Cyprus did in 1974.

We were unable to collect and deliver shoeboxes in 2020 & 2021 due to the barriers and risks that were created as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year, as a result of COVID19 and Brexit, transportation costs have significantly increase. We are counting on your support more than ever to be able to see this campaign through, bringing it back for the first time in 3 years in this format.

All donations will be a massive help! Thank you in advance for your support!

Donate HERE