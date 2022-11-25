The Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides has been visiting London, heading a delegation of Cypriot businesses and promoting closer trade ties between Cyprus and the UK.

On Wednesday evening Pilides participated in a business conference titled ‘UK-CY Partnership on Green and Digital Transition in Services’, promoting Cyprus as an international hub for services and an attractive destination for investors active in green industry.

The Minister referred to the government’s policies towards achieving the energy transition and digital targets, policies of a budget of 1.2 billion euros.

She also presented the new strategy to attract businesses and skilled workers, including the ‘digital nomad’ visa and the Business Facilitation Unit, through which 1,200 foreign firms have been registered in Cyprus.

Pilides also attended a business forum on Thursday evening examining the role of the Cypriot diaspora in doing even more business between the UK and Cyprus.

She also attended a working lunch organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England, during which there was an opportunity to discuss the recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the deepening of the bilateral links between Cyprus and the UK.

The Minister was accompanied by the High Commissioner of Cyprus to the UK Andreas Kakouris.