In the build-up to the festive season Barnet Council is inviting residents to vote for their favourite small businesses in the borough. From beloved local cafés and shops, to trades like builders who have gone the extra mile, residents can vote to celebrate those small businesses that are at the heart of our communities.

Barnet is home to around 29,000 businesses, the majority of which are micro-businesses operating with a few employees. The council has launched the competition to support local enterprise and encourage more people to shop and spend locally.

Barnet’s Small Business Champion, Cllr Anne Clarke, said:

“We champion local businesses, which are at the heart of our local communities and economy. They are our neighbours, friends and help make our town centres the vibrant, welcoming places that they are.

“I encourage everyone to vote for their favourite, so we can celebrate those small businesses that make a difference to the communities they serve.”

If you know a business that deserves recognition for the great services it provides, we want to hear from you, fill out this short form External link to nominate your favourite small business!

The deadline for submission is 11 December. Nominations will be entered into a free prize draw to win one of ten £50 vouchers to spend on your nominated business.

3 December is also Small Business Saturday and for the tenth year the campaign is supporting and celebrating independent businesses across Barnet and the rest of the UK.