Late heartbreak saw The Bee’s exit the FA Cup after a brave performance against League One, Accrington Stanley.

Dean Brennan named one change to his starting eleven that played against Torquay United. Marvin Armstrong made way for new signing, Louie Annesley who made his debut.

Accrington dominated the opening 15 minutes of the game and came close to opening the scoring after just three minutes when Accrington’s effort from inside the box hit the post.

The Bee’s grew into the game and started to match the League One side. Barnet had multiple free-kicks outside Accrington’s box but failed to find the back of the net.

Nicke Kabamba was through on goal after robbing the Accrington defender on the half-way line. Kabamba couldn’t shake his man off him and eventually was tackled inside the penalty area.

Barnet had the last chance of the half. Corner was whipped in and headed towards goal which needed the fingertips of Accrington keeper, Toby Savin to keep the score level.

HT: Accrington 0-0 Barnet

The Bee’s dominated the second half but failed to break down the hosts.

Accrington had two good chances with twenty minutes left of play. The first came from a cross which went through everyone and just needed to be poked towards goal to open the scoring. Nobody could get that touch and the ball went safely behind for a goal-kick.

Accrington’s next chance came minutes later when Rosaire Longelo had a shot from inside the box. His effort had the power but was straight at Laurie Walker.

Kabamba had an effort from distance which deflected off the foot of an Accrington defender which looped in the air and landed on the roof of the net.

With six minutes remaining, Accrington took the lead through Ethan Hamilton.

Barnet take on Wealdstone next in the National League (Saturday 3rd December – 12:30 kick-off)

Barnet Starting XI: Walker, Annesley (86’ Diarra), Collinge, Okimo, Gorman (86’ Armstrong), Kabamba, Kanu, Pritchard, Wynter, Beard, De Havilland

Unused subs: Callan, Hall, Flanagan, Smith, Shields