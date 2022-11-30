Beautifully compact, easily accessible and truly authentic, Larnaka is Cyprus’ oldest soul with a history that dates back 10,000 years, making it the longest continually inhabited region of the island. And with its status as the most centrally positioned city, Larnaka also offers easy access to the island’s other regions, making it the ideal destination for a Cyprus holiday or a business visit.

Whilst the region is rich in the ancient culture of hundreds of years of contrasting civilisations and architecture, Larnaka is also a thriving and modern European city that offers the best of all worlds. A characteristic feature is that tourists will find that there is no distinction between resort and town; locals and visitors alike can enjoy the same daily experience of a charming and diverse Mediterranean city. From stretches of varied coastline, a mix of traditional and cosmopolitan establishments and fascinating monuments, Larnaka seamlessly blends its two ‘faces’.

A new way to tour Larnaka’s museums

Nine of Larnaka region’s unique museums can now be explored virtually using the Larnaka Virtual Museums platform that offers 3D renditions and supporting audio and video content. It’s the ideal interactive way for holidaymakers to get an introduction to some of the most popular museums in the city and rural communities in lieu of a visit, as well as discover the region’s history and culture. Highlights include the Larnaka Historic Archives Museum which charts the history of life in Larnaka region through books, documents, artefacts and items that cover politics, religion, professions, arts, science, and culture, and the Kyriazis Medical Museum that showcases the medical, healing and health history of Cyprus. Visit www.larnakaregion.com/larnaka-virtual-museums to find out more.

Larnaka’s monuments narrate their stories

A novel way to learn about Larnaka’s many statues, busts and monuments is to listen to their story in their ‘own’ words by scanning the QR code on participating monuments in the region to receive a call-back on a smart device. The monuments recount their tales in English or Greek and offer a fascinating insight into the personalities and events that shaped Larnaka region’s long and rich history. For those not visiting Larnaka it’s possible to listen by clicking on the monument’s at www.larnakaregion.com/larnaka-storytelling-statues

Enjoy a traditional brunch in the mountain villages of Larnaka

The mountain villages in Larnaka are the ideal destination for brunch and to experience a different pace of life. The villages are renowned for their character, charm and delicious, locally-produced, handmade food. In Choirokoitia village local weaver Petros serves a traditional brunch at his Basketry Museum (on Sundays and public holidays), where visitors can look at the display of traditional, coloured baskets and learn of their many uses in bygone times. The buffet of over 20 cold and hot delights includes warm Halloumi and Anari cheeses made by Petros fresh on the day.

Or in Lefkara village – famous for its UNESCO-listed handmade lace and silversmithing crafts -visitors are spoilt for choice with the Marikou Pou ta Lefkara Café, which offers modern cuisine in a traditional setting, or the Stafilaris Coffee Shop, a traditional Cypriot brunch can be enjoyed under a canopy of vine leaves. For more brunch villages options, visit https://larnakaregion.com/news/brunch-village-way

Explore Larnaka city in 3D with the Larnaka 360° cultural walk

Larnaka can now be discovered virtually via a 3D city walk. The city centre, parallel promenade and surrounding areas are filled with cultural treasures, natural attractions and archaeological wonders that can be seen on this virtual walk. This is ideal as a preparatory guide for what to experience when visiting Larnaka city, and for planning a self-guided tour. For travel agents it’s a great tool for showcasing what the city has to offer to clients. Visit https://virtuallarnakaregion.com/culturalwalk/

A world of water-based sporting activities to discover

The Larnaka area offers a wide range of water sports from licensed operators on public beaches where fun and/or challenging sea activities can be booked on the spot. These include: banana boats; tube rides; pedalos; water skiing; wakeboarding; bodyboarding; SUP; parasailing; jet skiing; windsurfing; canoeing and kayaking. The relevant guidance and/or safety equipment is provided by the water sport operators, who also offer arrangements for water sports courses. For more information, visit https://larnakaregion.com/en/lifetime-experiences/thrilling-watersports

The waters around Larnaka are also a world renowned diving hotspot. Diving can be enjoyed year-round, including at the Larnaka Marine Protected Area in Voroklini, where amphorae were recently submerged to boost the marine life. Divers and non-divers can view all the wrecks and dive spots in this area virtually, including the top-ranking Zenobia wreck dive, using the innovative Larnaka Virtual Diving Routes platform.

Honey bee activities and festivals in the rural ‘honey villages’

A cluster of nine honey producing communities in mountainous Larnaka are collectively known as Rural Larnaka Honey Villages for their rich and shared tradition. Visitors can partake in a number of bee activities including learning how to be a beekeeper for the day and how to make beeswax candles. There are also three honey bee festivals: World Bee Day and Bee Festival in May; Honey & Beekeeping Festival in June and the Honey Children’s Festival in September.

The villages promote the pastime of beekeeping and help to encourage and protect biodiversity through increased bee-attracting plants and providing authentic experiences for visitors. The villages are also active in promoting the beneficial properties of honey, including recipes, products and the inclusion of honey on local menus. For more information, visit https://larnakaregion.com/en/directory/product/rural-larnaka-honey-villages

For tourist information from the Larnaka Tourism Board, visit www.larnakaregion.com

