AKEL was represented by Elias Demetriou, Head of the Rapprochement Bureau of AKEL and of the C.C. of AKEL

“Joint Communiqué of Bi-communal meeting of leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties

The leaders and the representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating in the

bi-communal dialogue under the auspices of the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Nicosia met for their regular meeting on 30 November 2022 at the Ledra Palace.

They expressed opinions on the topic proposed by the hosting party – United Cyprus Party (BKP): “Cyprus problem can only be solved by reaching a federal solution. What kind of common struggle should be organized to reach a united Cyprus?”

They agreed that negotiations should be restarted as soon as possible and that the Cyprus problem can be solved only in the framework of a united federal Cyprus, according to the relevant UN resolutions and the EU acquis communautaire.

They further expressed the view that the Karpasia peninsula, just as all other ecologically sensitive areas in Cyprus, should remain to be used for purely environmental and cultural purposes and not as military areas.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 January 2023 with Cyprus Green Party (CGP) as hosting party.”