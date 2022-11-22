We were delighted to welcome Joanne McCartney, Deputy Mayor of London, Cllr Doris Jiagge, Mayor of Enfield and Cllr Rick Jewell, Cabinet Member for Environment to Raynham Primary School in Edmonton yesterday, where they met pupils and teachers.

The Deputy Mayor was shown around the school, including the on-site farm and vegetable garden, and heard from the teachers about how the local community has embraced the School Street.

She also heard directly from the pupils about their concerns about air pollution, as well as what they are doing to raise awareness about climate change and the impact their school street has had on their journeys into school.

Find out more about School Streets here: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/…/improving…/school-streets

