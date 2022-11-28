Become a school governor and make a difference in your local community

We urgently need more school governors in Hertfordshire and the search is on to find more people! Governors come from every walk of life, there is no requirement to have an educational background, just a passion to support every child to have a safe and positive school experience.

There are many different roles, so a diverse team with different skills, and work/life experiences is important. Governors can also be parents, grandparents, or carers of a child in a local school.

Becoming a school governor brings amazing rewards and satisfaction. Full training and support is provided every step of the way. Give our team a call on 01438 544487 for a friendly no obligation chat or visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/schoolgovernors

HFL Education