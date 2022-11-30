Girls’ football at community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd is an important part of the club’s football provision and last week they shone in their application, their endeavour and development as young footballers.

First of all, Ali Koca-Emir’s Under 9 Girls had a tough game last Sunday but the girls got better as the match went on. Pleasingly the girls kept their heads up high and continued to try to emulate what they have been working on in training. They are enjoying their football both during training and on match day.



Jason Plysi and Tony Stylianides Under 12 White Girl Lions had their best performance of the season so far. Right from the off, the girls were closing down and pressing the opposition. They never stopped running and working for each other. Their team press led to both of their goals and they were unfortunate not to have scored more before half time as they went into the break 2-2. The game was end to end and the girls’ energy and enthusiasm never wavered. Although they conceded two goals in the second half, the team never lost focus, kept playing their game with neat passes in midfield and breaking the lines of the opposition in search of their third. What was particularly pleasing is that all this was being done against an position who are one of the best teams in their division. Both Tony and Jason were rightly proud iof their team with Jason saying: “Our team today can hold their heads high and be very proud of their performance. They have it in them to play at this standard and today they proved that.” Goals were scored by Isabella and Sofia. Player of the Match was awarded to Chloe who showed bags of energy, made some important interceptions and showed a lot of composure when playing out from defence. She also made a great run at the very end, dribbling past three players and taking the pressure off the team.



Mary Tryphona and Christian Noble’s Under 12 Gold Girl Tigers may have lost 1-0 but that was not the story of the game. The girls just never gave up passing the ball and they created many chances to score but the opposition goalkeeper had an outstanding game. In the second half the girls held on, resisted all the pressure and didn’t. Xenia in goal made some great saves and the whole team never gave up battling until the final whistle to try and get equaliser with Mia, Gabriella, Isabella and Ava all going close. Girl of the Game was Mia P who never gave up running and battling.

Sophia Karanicholas’ Under 12 Girls had their toughest match of the season so far but a huge positive was that it was a great challenge for the girls and they did get tired towards the end given how relentlessness the game was. But this is understandable as they are still a new team and during this match there were no substitutes. There were plenty of learning points and their team coaches are excited to work with this group. Goal was scored by Aanya with Sofia named Player of the Match who put on a brilliant display in goal, with some outstanding saves. Coach Sophia said: “It is lovely to see her growing in confidence week in week out.”

Demi Shiamishis and Vas Soteriou’s Under 13 Girls showed they can compete against girls who are a year older and even though they lost 3-1, there were plenty of positives to take away from the game. Both Vas and Demi are seeing the girls improve weekly and in a game without subs and with the girls tiring towards the end of the match, this group of players showed they can give as good as they got and can also score in the process. There is still lots to work on but with some hard work and determination there is the makings of a good team. The hope remains that this team gets to play in a league in the age group. Amelia was named Player of the Match,

Elsewhere, Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White had to come from behind to keep their unbeaten run in the league going. In a scrappy display, the Under 18 White never got going. They went behind early in the second half and had to dig deep to get back into the game and upped their intensity. They finally got their reward for sustained pressure as the ball was bundled into their own net by the opposition defender after some fine work from Godwin on the left wing. Incessant pressure in the last 10 minutes didn’t yield a winning goal and the match ended 1-1. Man of the Match was awarded to Igor.

Kyri Eleftheriou and Myri Demetriou’s Under 14 White won 4-2 in what was described as a strange game played on a heavy pitch with long grass. Consequently the boys found it difficult to play their flowing football, maintain any pressing or being able to counter effectively. That said, the boys dominated the first half and a poachers finish by Charlie after Andre hit the bar from distance gave the Under 14 White the lead. Stefan doubled the lead and a sumptuous curled finish into the bottom corner by Nicholas saw the Under 14 White go into half time in full control. The opposition grabbed a goal back to make it 3-1 and as the opposition were in the ascendency a lovely finish by Nicholas after a defence splitting through ball by Andre at crucial time restored his team’s three goal advantage. The opposition did score again but they did enough to take all three points. Charlie was name Man of the Match as he gave the opposition full back the complete run-around playing on the wing, and got the goal his performance deserved.

Chris Gregoriou’s Men’s Team who are sponsored by Crown Mobile Tyres and CMB Partners. bounced back from a lethargic performance last week to put in a strong performance this week and come away with a comfortable 5-0 win. Veteran goalkeeper George Pantelides came away with a clean sheet too and the three points sent them to the top of the league. Goals were scored by Man of the Match Daniel Ndoj (3), Armen Gashi and Daniel Philippou.

Henik and George Constantinou’s Under 15 Gold endured a tough day. The boys played some very good football but conceded some silly goals to go behind. Both teams fought hard for the win and while the opposition took their chances, the Under 15 Gold were wasteful with their chances.

David Poncia and Savvas Zavros’ Under 18 Gold were lacklustre in their match and consequently lost 3-0. They never really got going which was a shame as this was a good opportunity for three points.

In the WFL Cup Mike Koumi, Adam Broomfield and Panny Panayiotou’s Under 15 White were involved in a cracking game and they came away winning by the odd goal in eleven. Nick (2), Chris (2), Georgio and Luca got the goals with Harry and Nick were named Man of the Match.

