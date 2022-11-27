For the dignity and respect we deserve!

Article by Michalis Kouvaros, member of the C.C. of AKEL

Saturday 26 November 2022, “Haravgi” newspaper

In the upcoming presidential elections in February 2023, the Cypriot people will decide their future and the course of our country for the next five years.

Several candidates are running…In effect, the main contenders are three: Averof Neofytou, Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis. In reality, however, we have to choose between two policies. Namely, the continuation of the policies pursued by the Anastasiades-DISY government, expressed by both Averof Neofytou and Nikos Christodoulides, or progressive change with Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Av. Neofytou and N. Christodoulides are competing and arguing with each other about who is the most likeable and who N. Anastasiades supports. They are bidding on who will be the best successor to his government.

On the other hand, Andreas Mavroyiannis has his sights set on achieving progressive change. With proposals and positions on all issues that concern citizens. Aiming for a fairer distribution of the wealth that is produced. For a dignified living standard for the vulnerable groups of the population and those who need the support of the state. For the health, education and social policies we deserve. To rid ourselves from the scandals and the phenomena of corruption and entanglement/interwoven interests.

That is precisely why in these elections we have the power to change things.

We have the power to demand once again the dignity and respect we deserve.

We have the power to say NO to the continuation of the Anastasiades-DISY government, either by Av. Neophytou, or by N. Christodoulides.

We have the power to say NO to the policies that have made Cyprus top the table in social inequalities, to the impoverishment of more and more people of our country. NO to the continuing price hikes and high cost of living, without any measures being taken to protect the citizen. NO to policies that favour capital and the banks. NO t starvation wages.

We have the power to say NO to the scandals of ‘golden’ passports and wiretapping/surveillance. NO the DISY control of the institutions and the state. NO the arrogance of power.

In these elections we do have a choice. Progressive change with Andreas Mavroyiannis. Honest, without dependence on establishment and economic interests. With international standing and credibility abroad. With skills and a vision for Cyprus and our people. With a pro-people programme, with positions and proposals on all issues, aiming to protect the overwhelming majority of society from poverty, low wages, the arbitrariness of the banks and inequalities. Its priority is to defend public wealth and property, to create a welfare state which meets all the modern needs of society.

In the 2023 presidential elections, we are voting for Andreas Mavroyiannis, for the respect and dignity we deserve as a people.

To create the hope in the future once again.