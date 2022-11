Thursday 24th November 2022

World Cup

Switzerland v Cameroon 10.00am Group G ITV 1

Uruguay v South Korea 13.00pm Group H BBC1

Portugal v Ghana 16.00pm Group H ITV1

Brazil v Serbia 19.00pm Group G BBC1

Friday 25th November 2022

World Cup

Wales v Iran 10.00am Group B BBC1

Qatar v Senegal 13.00pm Group A BBC1

Netherlands v Ecuador 16..00pm Group A ITV1

England v United States 19.00pm Group B ITV1

Cyprus Football

Akritas v Enosis Neon Paralimniou

Saturday 26th November 2022

World Cup

Tunisia v Australia 10.00am Group D BBC1

Poland v Saudi Arabia 13.00pm Group C ITV1

France v Denmark 16.00pm Group D ITV1

Argentina v Mexico 19.00pm Group C ITV1

FA Cup Second Round

Accrington v Barnet 15.00pm

Isthmian League Premier

Bognor Regis v Haringey Borough 15.00pm

Isthmian League North

New Salamis v Coggeshall Town 15.00pm Haringey Borough

White Hart Lane, London N17 7PJ

Cyprus Football

Karmiotissa v Doxa

AEK Larnaca v Apollon

Sunday 27th November 2022

World Cup

Japan v Costa Rica 10.00am Group E ITV1

Belgium v Morocco 13.00pm Group F BBC1

Croatia v Canada 16.00pm Group F BBC1

Spain v Germany 19.00pm Group E BBC1

Cyprus Football

APOEL v Omonia Nicosia

AEL v Anorthosis

Monday 28th November 2022

World Cup

Cameroon v Serbia 10.00am Group G ITV1

South Korea v Ghana 13.00pm Group H BBC1

Brazil v Switzerland 16.00pm Group G ITV1

Portugal v Uruguay 19.00pm Group H ITV1

Cyprus Football

Aris Limassol v Pafos

Olympiakos Nicosia v Nea Salamis

Tuesday 29th November 2022

World Cup

Group A

Netherlands v Qatar 15.00pm ITV1

Ecuador v Senegal 15.00pm ITV4

Group B

Wales v England 19.00pm BBC1

Iran v United States 19.00pm BBC2

Wednesday 30th November 2022

World Cup

Group D

Tunisia v France 15.00pm BBC1

Australia v Denmark 15.00pm BBC2

Group C

Poland v Argentina 19.00pm BBC1

Saudi Arabia v Mexico 19.00pm BBC2

December 1st December 2022

World Cup

Group F

Croatia v Belgium 15.00pm BBC1

Canada v Morocco 15.00pm BBC2

Group E

Japan v Spain 19.00pm ITV

Costa Rica v Germany 19.00pm ITV