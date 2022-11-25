Enjoy your festive meal at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate in

luxurious quaint surroundings. You can select from the festive season set menu or their daily

menu.

The Highland is proud to serve the best quality Scotch steaks, fish, veal, and chicken dishes.

Since first opening its doors in 1971, The Highland has been serving favourites such as their 18oz Scotch T-Bone Steak and fresh Dover Sole accompanied with their renowned house wine.

Enjoy a traditional dining experi- ence in their relaxed and elegant newly renovated restaurant, where their food has a Mediterranean influence and stays true to our principles of good quality Scottish Steak, imported from Aberdeen weekly.

Customers can choose to dine at a table or private seating booths. So, whether it’s a romantic dinner for two, a birthday celebration or a night out with friends, they have the setting to suit.

Popular with the locals is the Á La Carte Menu which has a wide selection of traditional dishes.

Make sure to take advantage of their great value Set Menu that includes soup of the day, main meal, and dessert.

The restaurant welcomes families; come and enjoy a relaxed dinner where children can choose dishes from the kids menu.

They have an excellent reputation for serving good quality Aberdeen steak. Choose from Sirloin Steak, Porterhouse Steak, Rump Steak, Large Rump, Fillet Steak, T-Bone Steak and Rib Eye Steak.

As well as the festive season The Highland is available for party bookings, catering for 40 guests and more. Contact us for pricing and availability.

The Highland Angus Steak House is located on Cannon Hill parade, Southgate, North London.

To make a reservation, call 020 8882 4897.Opening Hours

Monday 4.30pm – 12am Last orders 10pm

Tuesday – Thursday 12pm – 12am

Last orders 10pm

Friday – Saturday 12pm – 12am Last orders 10.30pm

Sunday

12pm – 10pm Last orders 9pm