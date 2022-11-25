Enfield Council is seeking residents’ views on its plans to deliver high-quality sustainable communities at Meridian Water.

Meridian Water Western Bank Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) if adopted will enable the construction of high-quality homes in well-connected neighbourhoods in a sustainable way. It will also provide better access to green spaces and help deliver jobs and services to benefit residents.

The SPD will guide planning on sustainability across a range of different projects including delivering a town centre, providing jobs, and services close to where people live. The installation of solar panels, connections to the Meridian Water Heat Network and measures to reduce embodied carbon are part of Meridian Water’s commitment to providing a sustainable community.

Enfield Council’s £6bn Meridian Water project is one of the largest developments in the UK and will create more than 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs in the borough, rejuvenating large parts of Edmonton.

The consultation on the SPD runs until 14 December. Enfield Council is holding a drop-in session at Fore Street Library on Monday 28 November from 4 – 7pm where you can also view other Meridian Water projects, and the Council’s Climate Action Plan.

People can also view the document online and provide feedback by visiting: https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/planning/emerging-plans#meridian-water-western-bank-supplementary-planning-document

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: ‘‘Tackling the Housing Crisis whilst building a sustainable local community are two of Meridian Water’s key objectives.’’

“We want residents to help shape this plan by taking part in the consultation and helping us deliver an inclusive development at Meridian Water.”