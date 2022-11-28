Enfield a climate action leader on CDP’s A list

Enfield is one of 122 global regions to receive the top grade on climate action from environmental data charity, CDP.

The A grade awarded to Enfield recognises that the Council is taking bold steps on environmental action, despite the pressures of a challenging global economic situation.

This is an improvement from Enfield Council’s A- grade, awarded last year. In 2022, just over one in ten locations scored by CDP (12 per cent) received an A.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ergin Erbil, said: “This A rating shows the incredible progress this Council has made since announcing a climate emergency in 2019.

“We are under no illusions that there is still a lot of work to be done. We also acknowledge that there are incredibly tough times ahead given the current economic outlook. However, by working ambitiously with our partners, local organisations and other public bodies, we know we can continue to build on this momentum and achieve all our climate action objectives.”

Designed to encourage and support cities to ramp up their climate action and ambition, CDP’s A List is based on environmental data disclosed to them by cities and local authorities. Enfield Council completed an extensive questionnaire as part of its commitment to monitor and measure the progress it is making on climate action.

CDP said A list regions are taking twice as many mitigation and adaptation measures as non-A listers. They are demonstrating their climate leadership through concerted and effective action, just as national governments have been asked to do at COP27.

The announcement of Enfield’s A grade comes at an important time. The Council has just completed its annual Progress and Emissions Review and is about to launch a series of engagement events across the borough on the Council’s Climate Action Plan. More information on this and how to get involved can be found on the Council’s Climate Action page.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 investors with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests.

Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth 50 per cent of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow @CDP to find out more.

To score an A, among other actions, a city must disclose publicly through CDP-ICLEI Track and have a city-wide emissions inventory. It must have set a renewable energy target for the future and have published a climate action plan. It must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and have a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards.

About Enfield Council

Over the past year, the Council and its partners have continued to take climate action by:

Further embedding Climate Action in the Council’s Plan and decision-making processes, with a stronger dedicated climate action and sustainability team, working closely with all teams within the council.

Delivering the LED streetlight replacement programme, as well as implementation of various active travel schemes.

Electrifying its fleet of vehicles, to include repair vehicles, road sweepers, tipper trucks and small vans

Increasing the number of electric vehicle charging points in the borough

Achieving the target of planting 100,000 trees as part of the Enfield Chase Restoration projects.

Publishing our first Sustainable and Ethical Procurement Policy, which includes climate action considerations for use in the selection criteria for all of our procurements.

Pushing forward with the retrofit of corporate buildings and Council housing stock, investing both our own capital, and finishing our first retrofit pilot, while jointly leading the pan-London ‘Retrofit London Programme’ with Waltham Forest and development of the Retrofit London Housing Action Plan.