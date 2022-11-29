Enfield Council is all geared up for the cold winter weather with its gritting vehicles ready to go for when the cold snap arrives.

The Council has a Winter Maintenance Plan that includes the spreading of grit on carriageways, footways and public highways, to prevent ice from forming, to melt ice and if necessary clear snow already formed after salting; and removing snow under extreme conditions.

A mountain of over 500 tonnes of gritting salt is in stock at the Council’s Morson Road depot in Silver Street in readiness.

Cabinet Member for Environment at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, visited the depot this week to find out more about how the winter plan will be actioned.

Cllr Rick Jewell said: “It was very interesting to visit the Morson Road depot and to see and learn more about how our dedicated staff will spring into action, to prevent snow and ice from forming on our roads and carriageways when the cold weather arrives. We’ll be doing everything we can to keep our residents safe this winter.”

Enfield’s Public Realm Services are currently monitoring the weather forecast 24-hours a day, so they are ready to spread grit on the borough’s roads and carriageways, and ensure they are free from snow and ice during the winter.

The carriageways are the first priority for gritting including principal roads, main commuter routes, all bus routes, emergency services facilities and access to main industrial areas.

To find out more about the Council’s Winter Maintenance Plan and gritting in Enfield visit: www.enfield.gov.uk/services/roads-and-transport/gritting-and-snow-clearance