Unpaid carers do an amazing job, but not all of them know about the help and support that’s available. We know caring can be an expensive business.

Our partner Carers First is running a drop-in session at the Winkfield Resource Centre N22 5RP on Thursday from 1pm – 3:30pm. Just turn up and find out what is available to ease the financial load.

If you can’t make it – visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/get-support/ and fill in the short form. Carers First will get touch to help you get the financial – and other – support you deserve.