Chipping Barnet Labour Party has selected its Parliamentary candidate for the next general election.

Local resident and economist Dan Tomlinson will now contest the marginal seat, with a Conservative majority of just over 1,000.

Building on the success of the historic Labour majority achieved in the local elections in 2022, which turned Barnet Council Labour for the first time, Mr Tomlinson will seek to flip this seat from Conservative to Labour in 2024.

Dan Tomlinson said:

“The next general election can’t come soon enough for Chipping Barnet residents. We’ve been let down for 12 years by Conservative chaos. Our community needs a Labour government nationally and a Labour MP locally to fix the mess the Conservatives have left our country in, with reckless and unfair tax policies and cuts to local services.

“I’ll give my all to winning the trust of the community across Chipping Barnet to campaign for more local police after years of Conservative cuts, that have left residents less safe.

“I’ll also do all I can to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis. The Tories crashed the economy and families need help to weather the storm – Labour will put a fair deal for everyone at the heart of our plan for government.”

Dan Tomlinson biography

Dan Tomlinson is an economist, having worked for seven years at a leading economic policy research organisation, the Resolution Foundation. He now leads economic research at the anti-poverty charity, The Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

He lives in the Chipping Barnet constituency and has been a London resident for almost a decade, previously serving elsewhere in London as a Cabinet member and Councillor for four years.