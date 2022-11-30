Interview with Toumazos Tsielepis, AKEL Political Bureau member, Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of AKEL and International Law expert on the Cyprus problem and the presidential elections

Sunday 30 October 2022, “Politis” newspaper

QUESTION: How do you explain what has been taking place over the last few days? That is to say, the Republic of Cyprus’ disagreement with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), the harsh announcements and suggestions made after all the events that took place in the UN-administered buffer zone with the Cetinkaya stadium issue…

TT: A difficult and undesirable situation has evolved, which was not a surprise. It is well-known that the Republic of Cyprus has temporarily ceded to UNFICYP the competences in the buffer zone, namely the region between the ceasefire lines between the occupying forces and the forces of the Republic of Cyprus’ National Guard. From there onwards, there are different perceptions as to the delimitation of the territory constituting the buffer zone, but also even concerning the precise extent of UNFICYP’s competences within that area. That is to say, whether it is purely military or political too, and to what extent.

There is the perception of the Republic of Cyprus, a different perception of the Turkish side and a different understanding on the part of the United Nations. It is well known that for decades the United Nations have been issuing appeals for arriving at a common understanding. The issue is being perpetuated and generating friction and confrontation with the UN peacekeeping force, which is not in our interest. We can find them recorded in the Secretary General’s reports, in UN Security Council resolutions as well and so on.

QUESTION: With regards the Cetinkaya stadium issue – is there a difference in the approach?

TT: This particular issue, regarding the Cetinkaya stadium, does not fall under any different approaches, namely whether it is a buffer zone or not. Everybody accepts that it there is a buffer zone there. The United Nations claim that it will continue to be a neutral zone, but the Cetinkaya sports club, which owns the plot of land, will simply train there.

However, the question is different. You cannot go ahead with such moves without consulting and reaching a common understanding. I do not want to believe that this is in retaliation for actions of the Government which, in the opinion of the United Nations, are being taken within the buffer zone.

QUESTION: You refer to the placing of barbed wire in the Peristerona – Astromeritis region?

TT: Yes, and some people are even contemplating about expanding the barbed wire. In any case, an attempt had to be made to arrive at a common understanding whether this action in the Cetinkaya stadium was part of a mutual package for the implementation of low-politics confidence-building measures. The way it was done, it was to be expected that tension and concern would be provoked. From there onwards, we must all understand the importance of the presence of UNFICYP here, but also of the existence of the BUFFER zone because the abnormal situation has not ceased to exist.

QUESTION: But is this a reason to call for the UN Secretary General’s special envoy Colin Stewart to be relieved of his duties from Cyprus as certain forces and circles are urging?

TT: I don’t know whether it is Mr. Stewart’s personal responsibility or a more general policy pursued by the United Nations, but one thing is certain: it is not in our interest to be in confrontation with the UN. Besides it is well known that all of Mr. Stewart’s predecessors have had the same fate. Some forces and circles decided that all of them, without exception, were “pro-Turkish” after a brief period of their stay on the island and must be expelled. In this specific case, the Greek Cypriot side resembles the boy who “cried wolf” as the saying goes.

The Greek Cypriot side’s credibility is being called into question

QUESTION: Is what is happening in the Astromeritis – Peristerona region not an intervention? And the creation of a ‘hard’ border on the part of the Republic of Cyprus?

TT: The Greek Cypriot side is or should be the first that should be interested in a solution to the Cyprus problem, liberation and reunification. Putting up barbed wire fences, and according to the view of the UN within the buffer zone itself, is an extremely serious action. We have repeatedly warned that the government ruling forces should not proceed with such a measure, which contains a clear separatist symbolism and sharp confrontation with UNFICYP, causing great inconvenience to the residents of the area. It is not an effective measure to stem the flow of migrants, which is already being demonstrated in practice.

QUESTION: And the fence won’t confine itself there, if we listen to what Mr. Averof Neophytou has been saying…

TT: What can I say? Have we decided to turn the buffer zone into a hard border? Have we decided to make it easier for the Turkish army to advance into the buffer zone? Because if we continue acting like this, this is likely to happen. Such actions send out the wrong signals abroad, but also call into question the already damaged credibility of the Greek Cypriot side, to use a favourite phrase used by Mr. Neophytou.

There are no last chances

QUESTION: Are there any prospects for a resumption of talks in the immediate future?

TT: I do not believe in last chances, in the following sense. As long as the Cyprus problem remains unresolved and there is no agreed solution, there is always hope. We must not abandon hope. The Cyprus problem will be resolved when the signatures fall for its solution or if, heaven forbid, the international community intervenes and recognises a situation that has developed on the ground. We are not at that point yet and in that sense, there is always hope.

From there onwards, however, there is something else that we must realise. Namely, that the very nature of the Cyprus problem is such that, as a consequence of time, the fundamental aspirations of the Greek Cypriot side are being lost. And this is something we witness every day. For example, with regards the property issue. Any plan for a solution that will emerge, any discussion about a solution regarding the property issue will always include an aspect concerning the situation on the properties. That’ is to say, whether they have been significantly improved, whether they have been destroyed, whether the emotional attachment is to the user and not to the owner, according to the notorious ECHR decision, which is a guiding ruling. How many properties are being lost every day?

QUESTION: Or the issue of the settlers…

TT: Exactly. How many children are born to parents of settlers [from Turkey]? Now, we may say and believe that these children are settlers, but according to international law and in the perceptions of the international community, things are somewhat different. To put it simply: at some point we will be flooded with settlers, most of whom will not be viewed as settlers, at least by the international community, so we are losing [ground] here too. And on the issue of territory as well, by extension. If tomorrow the population [in the occupied areas] is equal to ours, not to mention more, won’t they tell us that there is no reason to give us back any territory?

Consequently, yes, there are no last chances, but the positions of the Greek Cypriot side are being eroded in such a way that even if the Cyprus problem is resolved at some point, we won’t gain much on the ground.

The core convergences recorded must not be nullified

QUESTION: Are there any preconditions for negotiations to resume in the immediate future?

TT: As far as your question is concerned, unfortunately the answer is negative not only because elections are imminent in Cyprus and Turkey, but also for another very important reason: We have already completed five years of complete inaction on the Cyprus problem and we have to ask ourselves the reason why.

Furthermore, we have to look for the reason why not only in Turkey, which is always bears the responsibility because it is the occupying power, but also in the handlings made by the Greek Cypriot side. If we do not proceed to correct handlings, if we do not convince the international community of our sincere readiness to solve the Cyprus problem, nothing will happen. The Greek Cypriot side has lost its credibility.

For that reason, many preconditions need to be in place for hope to be restored on the Cyprus problem and, above all, a change is needed in the upcoming presidential elections. We have two DISY candidates, namely Mr. Averof and Mr. Christodoulides.

On the other hand, we have an independent candidate, Andreas Mavroyiannis, who is ready to continue the negotiations from the point where they had remained at Crans Montana, without introducing any new elements that would nullify core convergences that have been recorded. Andreas Mavroyiannis is even ready to discuss well-intentioned incentives to convince Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side for a resumption of the talks.

Andreas Mavroyiannis is not Christodoulides, nor Neofytou.

QUESTION: Is Mr. Mavroyiannis convincing? Does the fact that Mr. Anastasiades every now and then talks about his three assistants who are candidates cause any harm?

TT: I should say at this point that we do have some differences with Mr. Mavroyiannis. We have not hidden them. This is quite natural because he is an independent candidate. For example, we have a different understanding of what really happened at Crans Montana. However, the next President of the Republic will not be asked by someone from the international community what happened at Crans Montana. He will be asked what he intends to do to resume the negotiating procedure and to move towards a solution of the Cyprus problem.

On this fundamental issue we are in agreement. Without any doubt whatsoever Mr. Mavroyiannis is not Nikos Christodoulides. They have different policies and I have experienced this through my participation in the negotiating team.

Mr. Mavroyiannis is not like Averof Neofytou either, who expresses a position according to the audience he is addressing or what his interlocutor would like to hear. Mr. Averof likes to say that he is a supporter of the solution, but we should remember – to cite just one of numerous examples – what he had stated during the last European elections about the Turkish Cypriot candidate on the AKEL ballot paper. He was present at Crans Montana. He was aware of what was going on. He did nothing to stop the march towards a complete deadlock and in addition, he states that he agrees with the handlings made by the President.

QUESTION: Whereas Mr. Mavroyiannis agreed with your positions?

TT: I have already answered you in absolute honesty about Mr. Mavroyiannis’ positions. Let me just add that Mr. Mavroyiannis agreed with us at Crans Montana on the need for the Greek Cypriot side to submit proposals on the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem. He agreed to consensual proposals that will not go beyond our “red lines”, precisely in order to make use of the momentum. The suffocating pressure exerted back then on Turkey, for the abolition of the guarantees, intervention rights and the withdrawal of the troops.