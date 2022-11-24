Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, are expected to have a social encounter during a reception that the UN in Cyprus plan to organize in December on the occasion of the end of the year, CNA has learned.

The two leaders had met for the last time in April, during a event organized by the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) that took place at the old Nicosia airport, during which an Action Plan aiming to ensure a more equal and meaningful participation of women in the peace process was presented.

Meanwhile, the negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side, Menelaos Menelaou and Ergun Olgun, the Special Representative of the Turkish Cypriot leader, had on Thursday their first meeting after the visit to the island of the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas at the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs – Department of Peace Operations, Miroslav Jenča, who had separate meetings with the leaders.

CNA has learned that Menelaou and Olgun assessed Jenča’s visit, which was recognized as a positive step that highlights the continuation of the UNSG Antonio Guterres’ interest to and engagement with the Cyprus problem, in the framework of efforts to reach a breakthrough and revitalize prospects for a settlement.

Moreover, they continued their general review of the situation and of more specific issues that are being discussed by the bicommunal Technical Committees.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.